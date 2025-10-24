August 6, 1960 - October 17, 2025

Robert W. “Bob” Suess, age 65, of St. Cloud, passed away at his home in St. Cloud on Friday, October 17, 2025. Known for his legendary big personality, infectious enthusiasm, and knack for creative engineering, Bob leaves behind a legacy of laughter and enduring love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held before and after the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Bob was born in Little Falls, MN, to Carl and Helen (Zupko) Suess. He was a proud graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. On September 12, 1987, he married Theresa Lahr; they would later part ways.

For decades, Bob dedicated his career to iron work, specializing in bridge and skyscraper construction until his retirement in 2015. His skills weren’t limited to professional sites, however; he loved using his iron worker knowledge to build creative, unconventional things. A testament to his ingenuity, he once engineered a charcoal grill from an old beer keg and trampoline poles.

Bob was truly eccentric and lived life looking for a good time. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and spending time with his wide circle of friends. Everyone knew when Bob entered the room—his presence and big heart were impossible to miss. His good intentions extended to all creatures; he often demonstrated his deep care for animals, even stopping in the middle of the road to help a turtle cross safely.

Bob is survived by his devoted children, Jacob (Amanda) Suess of St. Cloud, Jessica (Tony) Beckwith of Sommerset, WI, and Brianna Suess of St. Cloud; his loving mother, Helen of Rockville; his cherished grandchildren, Karson, Elijah, Varian and Chloe; and his sister, Carolyn Carson of Brooklyn Center.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Carl Suess.