Bob Rothfork, 64, Foley

January 2, 1960 - November 16, 2024

Robert John Rothfork, age 64 of Foley died on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Robert John Rothfork was born January 2 ,1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gordon and Betty (Stull) Rothfork. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1978. He worked most his life and co-owned Foley Farm Supply and also worked as a self-employed truck driver until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and taking many vacations with friends and family, going to the casino and cooking, especially soup which he shared with family. Mostly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his children, nieces and nephews and most importantly his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Roxy, Foley and his children shared with Kim Ripplinger: Danielle (Brian) Baker, Maple Grove; Cassidy Rothfork (Kris DeMarais), Foley; Taylor (Shana) Rothfork, Foley; step-daughter, Sarah (Cory) Trebesch, Redwood Falls and grandchildren: Kylie Shultz, Shelby Shultz, Hailey Shultz, Hunter Trebesch, Lyndsy Trebesch, Leighton Baker, Jensen Baker, Crew DeMarais, Keaton DeMarais, Burke DeMarais, Rorie Rothfork and Taytum Rothfork as well as brothers and sisters: Mike (Wendy) Rothfork, Hackensack; Dave (Joan) Rothfork, Foley; Judy (DeWaine) Fenna, Foley; Theresa (Ashley) Kornovich, Rosemount, Mary Jo (Doug) Woolf, Johnston, IA.; Jill Rothfork, St. Cloud, brothers-in-laws: Gary (Buffie) Ruhr, Bigstone, SD.; David Woods, Milbank, SD.; Johnny (Shelby) Ruhr, Milbank, SD.; sisters-in-laws, Jodi (Tim) Ruhr, Milbank, SD and Mary Rothfork, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Betty, brother Steve and sister, Amy Rothfork.