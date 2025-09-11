September 1, 1962 - September 3, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Robert “Bob, UB” Monnens, age 63, who died September 3, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert “Uncle Bob” Monnens who peacefully left us on Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, at the age of 63 surrounded by family.

Born September 1, 1962, and raised in Richmond, MN, Uncle Bob “UB” was the kind of man who lived simple, laughed often, and loved deeply. He was the guy you could count on for a good story, a helping hand, and an ice cold drink after a long day.

Uncle Bob had four great loves in life: his family, fishing, NASCAR & Minnesota Sports, especially the Vikings! You could often find him by the water at sunrise with a line in on HWY 22 waiting patiently for the “big one” and soaking in the peace that only nature can offer. When the races were on, everything else waited. Sunday afternoons were sacred — the roar of the engines and the thrill of the track made his eyes light up like nothing else & let’s not forget those Sunday Richmond Royals baseball games and the Minnesota Vikings SKOLs!

UB worked at Granite-Tops for 24 years & over 2 decades with Coldspring. He had work ethic that only was uncanny during his time with us & exemplified & portrayed who he was.

His garage was his sanctuary, a comfort place — a place filled with tools, projects in progress, and memories made with family and friends. Whether it was listening to Country Classics, tuning up an old truck, fixing something around the house, or just sitting out there talking about life on his bar stool. Uncle Bobs Garage was where UB knew ‘what’s going on’ and then you knew ‘it’s party time’.

Family meant everything to him. He was a proud father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, always showing up with a grin, a joke, and the kind of presence that made you feel instantly at home. He was always the guy everyone looked forward to seeing at gatherings, whether it was Richmond River Lake Days or Family functions singing a Christmas Carol or Seven Bridges Road. He never asked for much, but he gave everything — his time, his wisdom, and his love.

Uncle Bob leaves behind a family who adored him and countless friends who will miss his laugh, his stories, and his generous spirit. He taught us to slow down, appreciate the simple things, and never left a fish story untold. May we close these Garage doors & you open a brand new ‘Uncle Bobs Garage’ to everyone in heaven. Three wide and left turns, Uncle Bob. We’ll miss you always and will continue to honor the Legend of UB! SKOL Forever!

Bob is survived by his fiancé, Sandy; son, Mike (Emily); daughter, Kelly (Brian); grandchildren, Dominic, Jordan, Ariana; siblings, Judi Brisse, Shirl (Mudis) Torborg, Max (Deb) Monnens , Gary (Kathy) Monnens; nieces and nephews, Eric Brisse, JJ (Lisa) Torborg, Jamie (Sheri) Torborg, Joel (Melissa) Torborg, Tami Monnens, Ryan (Krissy) Monnens, Brandon (Sara) Monnens, Josh (Elizabeth) Monnens; 16 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Angela; sister, Lynette Monnens and niece, Lisa Brisse.

Thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, stroke doctors, ICU, Nuro, and blood unit staff for their wonderful care.