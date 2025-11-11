June 9, 1959 – November 7, 2025

Bob Lund passed away on November 7, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 9, 1959, in St. Paul, MN, to Audrey and Elmer Lund.

Family was everything to Bob. He took so much pride in being a father and grandfather, and he loved watching his kids and grandkids grow up. Seeing them start to share in the traditions he loved brought him endless joy.

An outdoorsman through and through, Bob found peace and purpose in hunting and fishing. He especially loved time up north, and those moments were even more special when he got to share them with his family and friends.

Bob was someone everyone could count on. He had a generous heart, always ready to help, and he cherished the time he spent with close friends. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage, where his humor and friendly competitiveness always came through.

Cooking was another way he showed his love for family and friends. Always with plenty of spices and a flair for making things just the way he liked them, either piping hot or ice-cold.

Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

He is survived by his former wife, Annette Lund and their children Zach, Matt, and Abby; grandchildren Gavin, Garrett, Sawyer, and Emma; and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will always cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Elmer Lund, his brother, Brian, and his daughter, Katie.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. The family will share details once plans are finalized.