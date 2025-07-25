Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Extends No-Wake Zone Restrictions
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding boaters that, due to significant rain on Monday and Wednesday, lake levels remain high and "No-Wake" zones will remain in effect.
Signs are posted at the public access points and will remain in effect until the water levels drop below the problem levels.
The general rule for no wakes is that if you see a white cap on the top of your wake, you're driving too fast and are violating the restriction.
THE LAKES
-- Two Rivers Lake, Holding Township
-- Rice Lake, Eden Lake Township
-- North Brown's Lake, Eden Lake Township
-- Big Lake, Munson Township
-- The Sauk River Chain of Lakes
-- Grass Lake
-- Clearwater Lake
-- Lake Augusta
-- Lake Carolina.
A new lake has been added to the list. Middle Spunk Lake in Avon now has a 300-foot wake restriction in place until further notice.
