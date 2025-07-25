Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Extends No-Wake Zone Restrictions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding boaters that, due to significant rain on Monday and Wednesday, lake levels remain high and "No-Wake" zones will remain in effect.

Signs are posted at the public access points and will remain in effect until the water levels drop below the problem levels.

The general rule for no wakes is that if you see a white cap on the top of your wake, you're driving too fast and are violating the restriction.

THE LAKES

-- Two Rivers Lake, Holding Township

-- Rice Lake, Eden Lake Township

-- North Brown's Lake, Eden Lake Township

-- Big Lake, Munson Township

-- The Sauk River Chain of Lakes

-- Grass Lake

-- Clearwater Lake

-- Lake Augusta

-- Lake Carolina.

A new lake has been added to the list. Middle Spunk Lake in Avon now has a 300-foot wake restriction in place until further notice.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton