Stearns County Extends No Wake Ordinance for Local Lakes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted the Stearns County Sheriff's Office an extension of the No Wake ordinance.

The No Wake ordinance of 300 feet from shore will be in effect until September 30th or until the sheriff's office rescinds the restriction.

The sheriff's office says the ordinance covers the following lakes...

Two Rivers Lake - Holding Twp.

Rice Lake - Eden Lake Twp.

North Brown's Lake - Eden Lake Twp.

Big Lake - Munson Twp.

Entire Sauk River chain of lakes - Eden Lake, Munson and Wakefield Twps.

Middle Spunk Lake – Avon

Lake Koronis has been added to the 300 feet from shore restriction and will remain in effect for 30 days.

The sheriff's office says some of the water levels are at all-time highs and the ordinance will be enforced by sheriff's deputies.

