Blown Tire Causes Grain Truck to Crash in Stearns County

RAYMOND TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a blown tire caused a grain truck to crash southwest of Sauk Centre Thursday.

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Evan Messer of Sauk Centre was driving a Kenworth grain truck eastbound on County Road 192 in Raymond Township just after 9:15 a.m. when the front left tire blew out.

Messer tried to maneuver the truck but was unable to keep it on the roadway. The truck crossed the center line, entered the ditch and crashed into several pine trees.

Messer suffered minor injuries and was brought to Sauk Centre Hospital by a private party.

The truck was totaled in the crash.