What a gorgeous girl "Blondie" is!

This collie mixed breed is so beautiful with her half-and-half black-and-white face.

She's 3-years-old, 51 pounds and is spayed and chipped.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say Blondie has lived with children and "did great."

If you're bringing Blondie into your home with kids or other pets, TCHS staff recommends slow and proper introductions. They have some great tips and recommendations for you.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Call her a "velco dog" -- she'll follow you everywhere.

Blondie can be shy at first, but she warms up pretty quickly when you put some love on her with pets and cuddles. She is loving and likes to snuggle next to her people.

Blondie likes to run next to her person so you'll have a pal at the dog park or on your jog.

AND she likes to chew on dog toys.

Ready to meet this stunning, sweet girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 2, E.

Are you in love with Blondie?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on her to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: