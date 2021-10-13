Blizzard Warning Bringing Over Foot of Snow to Black Hills

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA -- Hazardous travel is expected to continue for much of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming Wednesday.

The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds could bring down tree branches and knock out power.

Parts of the region remain in either a Blizzard Warning or a Winter Storm Warning.

Some areas are expected to see over a foot of snow. The snow will gradually change over to rain which is expected to bring about a half inch to an inch of rain to some communities.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says due to heavy snow and high winds, Interstate 90 was closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The other weather factor is the strong winds with sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour and gusts over 60 miles an hour.