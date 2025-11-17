October 19, 1937 - November 15, 2025

William “Bill” A. Yueill, age 88 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on November 15, 2025, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Darren Seaman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

William Alston was born to Jack and Virginia (Voltz) Yueill on October 19, 1937, in Oak Park, IL. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH, graduated from McCormick Seminary in Chicago, IL, and then was ordained by Chicago Presbytery in 1963. Bill married Lynn Slosser on May 26, 1962, in Oak Park, IL. He served various communities for 40 years as a Presbyterian minister at Old First Presbyterian Church in Columbus, OH, First Presbyterian in Greenview, IL, Bethlehem Stewart Presbyterian in Minneapolis, MN, and Christ United in Marshall, MN.

Bill was a kind gentle soul, a great story teller, and was a lover of all people he met. He was a beloved Bumpa to his grandkids. Spending time with family was very important to him. Bill will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, minister, and friend to all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Mark Yueill of Minneapolis, Christine (Dominic) Rigert of Minneapolis, and Sara Yueill of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Madison (Adam), Jackson, Luke, Caroline, Nick (Alex), Savannah (Pete), Isaac, Marques, and Xavier; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Koda, Petey, Olivia, and Honey; and siblings, Jack Yueill, Kaye Hatch, and Barb Crum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund of St. Cloud, Emerge North Four Youth Program, or a charity of your choice.