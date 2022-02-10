Bill Would Triple State Funding for ‘Pathways to Policing’

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Senate Republicans want to basically triple state funding (to 1.4 million dollars) for the "Pathways to Policing" program that backers say helps candidates from non-traditional backgrounds enter law enforcement.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne, speaking for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, says it's a crucial initiative because agencies all over the state are struggling to find new officers:

"The program allows our profession to recruit and retain candidates from different backgrounds and experiences in the private sector, and to lead successful law enforcement careers."

A key Senate committee reviewed the bill Wednesday afternoon for possible inclusion in a budget package.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.