February 14, 1957 – January 10, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN for William “Bill” Odegard. He passed away on January 10, 2026, after a short stay at Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth, MN. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will be the celebrant. Burial of the urn will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church.

Bill was born February 14, 1957, in Orange City, Iowa to Edwin Gerald Odegard and Isabel Dias Franco. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1975 and went on to earn a BS in Mechanical engineering from St. Cloud State University. Bill joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1979. He earned honors as top marksman in his battalion.

Bill worked as a sales engineer at Air Quality Engineering for 35 years until his retirement. He enjoyed good conversation, a perfectly cooked ribeye, athletics in general, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family. At the end of the day, he was a people-person with a big heart that loved to help others.

He was preceded in death by his mother Isabel and his father Edwin.

He is survived by; his sister Carlotta; brother, Carlos; his children Daniel, Maria, Christopher, Matthew, and Amanda; and his two grandchildren, Dahlia and Florence.