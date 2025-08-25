January 1, 1946 – August 22, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services celebrating the life of William J. “Bill” Blommer, age 79, of St. Cloud will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Bill passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Bill was born on January 1, 1946, in St. Cloud to Clarence “Ole” and Dorothy (Orth) Blommer. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and was also a graduate of the St. Cloud Business College. Bill served honorably in the United States Army. He married Leone R. Gratz on December 6, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church in Atwater. Bill worked for Electrolux for 32 years, retiring as a Senior Purchasing Agent. He was a member of the St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. Post #4847, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, Waite Park Rifle Club, Central MN Waterfall, founding member & coach of Waite Park Babe Ruth Baseball Association, St. Cloud Youth Hockey Member & Coach, and Ducks Unlimited.

Bill was meticulous in all aspects of his life.

Bill enjoyed outdoor activities. He was passionate about hunting and fishing. Bill enjoyed traveling with Leone all over the world. He was an avid sports fan; he leaned into his faith and was selflessly there to help his friends and family. He was proud to watch his family grow over the years and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Dereck (Carol) of Sartell, Nathan (Amy) of Coal Valley, IL; grandchildren, Dillion, Autumn, Cyan, Jack; great-grandchildren, Kurtis, Henry, Adaline; brothers, Jerry and Dick; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: brothers, Jim, Mike, Bob, and Tom.