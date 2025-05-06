Minnesota’s Bike To School Day is On Wednesday

Minnesota&#8217;s Bike To School Day is On Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota students are gearing up for the annual Bike To School Day on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says more than 160 schools have signed up to participate.  They say Bike To School Day is a healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities.

Students and families can participate in a variety of ways.  You can bike or walk directly to school from home, join a 'walking school bus' or a 'bike train' a few blocks from school.  Students can also have their parents drop them off a few blocks away so they can get the experience of pedaling to school with their friends.

Many schools also offer bike safety education events throughout the school day, like bike rodeos or taking a field trip by bike.

