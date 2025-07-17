Motorcycle And Pickup Collide In Big Lake Township Crash
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 a.m. on Thursday on County Road 14 in Big Lake Township. Both a pickup and a motorcycle were going east when they collided.
The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Samantha Porter of Elk River, was taken to CentraCare in Big Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jonathan Volkers of Foley, was not hurt. His passenger was also not hurt.
The Big Lake Fire Department and Police Department assisted at the scene.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Get Involved In The United Way's School Supply Drive
- St. Cloud Start Up Changes School Supply Shopping for Families
- A Downtown Staple Saying Goodbye After Nearly 40 Years
- A Lucky Ticket In Central Minnesota Nets Over $329,000
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 a.m. on Thursday on County Road 14 in Big Lake Township. Both a pickup and a motorcycle were going east when they collided. The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Samantha Porter of Elk River, was taken to CentraCare in Big Lake with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jonathan Volkers of Foley,m was not hurt. His passenger was also not hurt. Big Lake Fire Department and Police Department assisted at the scene.