BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 a.m. on Thursday on County Road 14 in Big Lake Township. Both a pickup and a motorcycle were going east when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Samantha Porter of Elk River, was taken to CentraCare in Big Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jonathan Volkers of Foley, was not hurt. His passenger was also not hurt.

The Big Lake Fire Department and Police Department assisted at the scene.

