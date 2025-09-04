March 14, 1948 - September 2, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Peter Schmidt, 77 of Big Lake who died Tuesday September 2, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Michael Kellogg will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM on Tuesday at the church in Big Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Pete was born March 14, 1948 in Melrose to Anton & Martha (Billmeyer) Schmidt. He married Joanie Cherne on April 24, 1976 in St. Anthony. He and Joanie lived in Montana for five years and moved to Big Lake in 1986. He worked as a journeyman for IBW 292 and 343 until his retirement. He is a member of Mary of The Visitation Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus. Pete loved to spend time restoring his Allis Chalmers tractors. He served at church and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Senior Center in Becker. He enjoyed spending time playing cribbage and 500, horse racing and most importantly, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. In his early years, he spent time working the carnival in Nebraska and coaching softball.

He is survived by his wife Joanie of Big Lake; children, Amy (Sean) Pearson of Annandale; Heather (Shannon) Miller of Big Lake; Jason Schmidt of Manhattan, MT; son in law, Joe O’Neal of Big Lake; exchange daughter, Coline Sacchettini of France; siblings, Donald (Marlene) Schmidt of Hoffman; Dan (Nira) Schmidt of Oakland, TN; Janet (Warren) Rosen of Vancouver, WA; John (Meg) Schmidt of Fergus Falls; Isabelle Schmidt of St Cloud; grandchildren, Colton, Carson, Jasmine, Spencer and Akyah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Anthony & Edna Cherne Sr., brothers in law, Tony Cherne, Donald Zenzen, Gerald Heinen.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Gillette Children’s Hospital or any other research hospital of your choice.