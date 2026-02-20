April 4, 1966 - February 14, 2026

Memorial services will be at 11AM on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Riverside Church in Big Lake for Anthony Woolhouse, 59 of Big Lake who died suddenly on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Skipp Machmer will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Big Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Tony was born April 4, 1966 in Buffalo to Robert & Angeline (Wolak) Woolhouse. He owned and operated a cement contracting company for many years. Tony had many varied interests and hobbies – Bible, fishing league and tournaments; a huge MN Wild Hockey fan; mentored at Courage Kenny for a time; woodworking with barnwood building headboards, end tables etc.; he grew peppers and tomatoes; and loved baking banana bread and cookies; mowing his lawn and the occasional beer. He had a great love for family, friends and neighbors. He always had a big smile and despite being in a wheelchair, he lived life to the fullest. He was loved immensely.

He is survived by his siblings, Barb (Joe) Holland, Al (Tammy) Woolhouse, Char (Marty) Moshier, Christine Edwards, Chuck (Linda) Woolhouse, Angie (Scott) Mertens, Elaine (Kent) Mitchell, Deb Berens, Danny (Tracy) Woolhouse, Rita (Gordie) Mach, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews as well as his very special friend Stacy Berning Woolhouse and his puppy Sammy, who was his constant faithful companion.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Adrian.