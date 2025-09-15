Big Lake Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Clearwater
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle crash sent a Big Lake man to the hospital on Saturday evening.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash with injuries just after 6:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 145 and 180th Street in Lynden Township. The location is approximately four miles southwest of Clearwater.
Deputies arrived to find 35-year-old Kyle Erickson with severe injuries.
The sheriff's office says Erickson was westbound on County Road 145 when he failed to negotiate a curve, laid the bike down, entered the ditch, and struck a road sign.
Erickson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance. His condition is unknown.
