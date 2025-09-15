Big Lake Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Clearwater

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle crash sent a Big Lake man to the hospital on Saturday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash with injuries just after 6:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 145 and 180th Street in Lynden Township. The location is approximately four miles southwest of Clearwater.

Deputies arrived to find 35-year-old Kyle Erickson with severe injuries.

The sheriff's office says Erickson was westbound on County Road 145 when he failed to negotiate a curve, laid the bike down, entered the ditch, and struck a road sign.

Erickson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance. His condition is unknown.

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss