Big Lake Man Found Incompetent to Face Child Solicitation Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A Big Lake man accused of trying to solicit a child to engage in sex acts has been found incompetent to face the charges against him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Ramacher is charged with three felonies related to using electronic communications in the crimes.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was working undercover on July 8th in an online chat room and posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl.

Records show Ramacher made contact and said he was a 27-year-old man from Big Lake named Josh. He also allegedly asked, whom he thought was the 15-year-old girl, if she liked older guys.

Additional chats between Ramacher and the undercover officer referenced condoms, lubrication, and the fact Ramacher knew she was 15-years-old and he was "cool" with that. Ramacher allegedly said at one point that he was "down for anything and everything and that there were no limits for him".

After agreeing to meet at a St. Cloud address, Ramacher allegedly sent the undercover officer lewd photos of himself.

On Friday, July 9th, Ramacher was arrested at the location that had been agreed upon.

In September, a judge ordered a mental competency examination for Ramacher. The results of that exam were distributed on November 4th. A judge ruled on Monday that Ramacher was not mentally fit to aid in his defense.

The ruling means all of the charges are on hold. If Ramacher can be restored to competency, the criminal case against him can proceed.

