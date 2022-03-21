Big Lake Man Charged in Pope County Kidnapping

WILLMAR -- A 22-year-old Big Lake man is charged with the abduction of a two-year-old boy in Pope County last week.

The boy's mother says she returned home from work Thursday and found her child gone.

A note written in Spanish and English asking for forgiveness for taking the boy was left behind. The mother called 9-1-1 and an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

A homeowner in Zion Township discovered the boy in her garage late Thursday night.

The suspect, Victor Ramirez, was arrested outside his home just after 11 pm Thursday following a brief struggle.

The boy's mother had told authorities that she knew Ramirez and that he was fond of her son--frequently buying things for him and taking photos with him.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

