Sheriff: Big Lake Man Arrested in Alleged Child Abduction

GLENWOOD -- The Pope County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was arrested late Thursday night for the alleged abduction of a two-year-old boy that prompted an Amber Alert.

Victor Ramirez - also known as Benigno Alvarrez - of Big Lake has been booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail. Formal charges are expected Friday.

Ramirez was arrested in Big Lake outside of his home just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, following a brief struggle.

Investigators found the boy after receiving a 911 call that he was in the garage of the caller's Paynesville home. The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and then returned to his mother.

Get our free mobile app

No other information has been released so far.