Update: Boy Found, One Person Arrested

GLENWOOD -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a missing Pope County boy has been found and is safe.

They say one person is in custody.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance in locating two-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that led them to believe Robert Ramirez was likely abducted near the city of Westport, just east of Glenwood.

The BCA says the Pope County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information about the incident later Friday.