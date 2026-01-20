MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt in an early morning crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Peredogarcia of Big Lake was traveling west when he hit the shoulder sign barrier. He was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.