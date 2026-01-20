Big Lake Man Injured In Early Morning I-94 Crash
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt in an early morning crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
Get our free mobile app
Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Peredogarcia of Big Lake was traveling west when he hit the shoulder sign barrier. He was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Getty Images