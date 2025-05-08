Big Lake Crash Sends Two People to the Hospital

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Big Lake Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 10 just after 7:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a straight truck driven by 35-year-old John Hoosline of Coon Rapids was westbound on Highway 10. Meanwhile, a compact SUV driven by 72-year-old Elias Salazar of Clearwater was eastbound.

The patrol says Salazar was crossing over the westbound lanes when the vehicles collided.

Hoosline was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Salazar was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

