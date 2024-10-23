Bicycle Rider Struck, Killed By Semi on Soo-Line Trail
BOWLUS (WJON News) -- A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a semi.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 11:20 a.m. just south of Bowlus.
Seventy-nine-year-old Cyrilla Michael of Freeport was riding her bike west on the Soo-Line Trail approaching 120th Avenue when she failed to stop and was struck and killed by a semi.
The semi was traveling south on 120th Avenue. The driver was 70-year-old Kenneth Wensmann of Bowlus.
