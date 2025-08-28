April 26, 1932 - August 23, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 29, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Beverly “Bev” J. Pierskalla who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bev was born on April 26, 1932 in St. Cloud to William and Frieda (Kowitz) Pearson. She married Leroy “Lee” Pierskalla on September 1, 1951. She lived in Sartell her whole life and worked as a lens inspector at Xcel Optical for 51 years. Bev enjoyed bingo, watching animals, cooking, baking, ceramics, watching her grandkids compete in sports, hosting holidays, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Debbie Pierskalla of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Roxie (Casey) Knowles of Sartell, Becky Decker of Sartell, and Ricky (Cathy) Pierskalla of Sartell; 14 great grandchildren; and brother Gary Pearson of Chanhassen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee in 2023; and siblings, Patricia, Dale, Peggy, Virginia, Lucille, Ren, and Harold.