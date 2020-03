May 21, 1932 - March 22, 2020

Beverly Oslin, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton, MN. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Santiago, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 18977 17th St., Princeton, MN, 55371.