Beverly L. Allen, 81, Clearwater

June 20, 1940 - February 9, 2022

attachment-Beverly Allen loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Beverly L. Allen of Clearwater who passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her home. Reverend James Bump will officiate. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater. There will be a service by the 40-8 Cabain at 6:30 p.m. at the church on Monday.

Beverly was born June 20, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elmer and Lorraine (Elstad) Allen. She married Thomas H. Allen on January 3, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple owned and operated Allen Service, Clearwater Floral, Rainbow Laundry, Rainbow Gardens, Allen Construction and Bluff Street Apartments. Beverly was a member of the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 Auxiliary, 40-8 Cabain #1281 and Rejoice Lutheran Church.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Michael of Clearwater, Ronald (Sarah) of Clearwater, Robert of Duelm and Laurie (Alan) Gross of Clearwater; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and brother, Steven (Lisette) of Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents.