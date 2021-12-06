Beulah Mae Koch, 100, St. Cloud

October 15, 1921 - December 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Beulah Mae Koch, age 100 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Benedict Homes. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Beulah was born October 15, 1921 in Cambridge, Minnesota to George and Mary (Slater) Olson. She married Joseph L. Koch on October 7, 1940 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Beulah was employed by St. Cloud State University for 23 years, retiring in 1984. She was a charter member of Holy Spirit Parish and a member of the Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, Crosier Apostolate and St. Benedict’s Center Associates.

Beulah is survived by her daughters, Janice (Bill) Frank and Mary Jo Lloyd; four grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; son-in-law, Dennis Lloyd; two sisters, Georgina Klugman and Alice Swenson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Hospice and St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their compassionate and professional care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.