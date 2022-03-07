Betty S. Moore, 55, Becker

April 14, 1966 - March 4, 2022

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Betty S. Moore, 55 of Becker, who passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Betty Sueanne was born on April 14, 1966 in South Minneapolis to William and Jacqueline (Cecil) Johnson. She married Jerry Moore in South Minneapolis on December 6, 1997 and the couple made their home there until moving to Ramsey in 2005 and later to Becker in 2013. Betty worked as the produce manager at Food Pride in Becker. She enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, bowling and shooting pool. Betty also loved sports and was very knowledgeable about all kinds of sports teams. She was loving, a people person, was always smiling and helping others came naturally to her.

Survivors include her husband Jerry of Becker; son, Matthew of Becker; step-daughter, Ann (Dave) Hoff of Lakeville; step-grandchildren, Emily and Zach; her dog, Bear; her sister, Phyllis (James) Johnson of New Ulm and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack and sister, Linda.