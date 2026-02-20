May 25, 1942 - February 19, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

With deep love and cherished memories, we celebrate the life of Betty L. Ramsey, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 83. Memorial Services will be held 11 am Friday, February 27, 2026 at Oakwood Community Church in Becker, MN with Rev. Gerry Bass officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Betty was born on May 25, 1942 in Ralph, South Dakota, to Leonard and Esther (Schwartzwalter) Erickson. She spent many years in the Golden Valley and Maple Grove areas before making Becker her home in 1996. On July 20, 1963 she married the love of her life, Carlo Ramsey, in Reeder, South Dakota.

Betty had a creative spirit and a heart devoted to family and home. She worked as an X-ray technician, in sales, and collecting debt, but her greatest joy came from caring for those she loved. A faithful member of Oakwood Community Church, Betty also enjoyed golfing at Pebble Creek, knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, arts and crafts, and especially painting- hobbies that reflected her warmth and creativity.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kelly Shellito of Annandale, Chad (Cindy) Ramsey of Crystal, and Cory (Rochelle) Ramsey of Big Lake; grandchildren, Rob, Ryan, Samantha, Jake, Steven, Justin, Mikayla, Sammy, Ashley and Jimmy; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Twilla Honeyman (Lynn) of Reeder, SD, Sharon Mitchell of Phoenix, AZ, Sandy Felt (Raney) of Phoenix AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Erickson of Omaha, NE.

Betty was welcomed in heaven by her parents, her beloved husband, Carlo; brother, Lennis Erickson and brother-in-law, Bob Mitchell.

Her kindness, creativity, and love for family will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.