September 19, 1926 - August 7, 2025

Betty Lou Spratt, age 98 of Milaca, MN, passed away peacefully August 7, 2025.

Survived by daughters, Jene (Barry) and Lori (Mark); son, Mark (Beann); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She grew up on a small farm in Cannon Falls, served two years as a U.S. Army nurse, and retired from nursing after a 25+ year career at Children’s Hospital in St Paul. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially her daily walks with each of her many beloved dogs.

Special thanks to Bree Jensen, the staff at The Willow Memory Care at Crest View Lutheran Home in Columbia Heights, and Moments Hospice.

Memorials preferred to an animal rescue of your choice.

Private family gathering planned for a later date.