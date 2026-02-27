August 29, 1933 - February 23, 2026

Betty Kackman, age 92, of Eden Valley, formerly of South St, Paul, died Monday, February 23 at St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley with visitation one and one half hours prior to the service. Rev. Dr. James Gimbel will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling.

Betty Lou Marie was born August 29, 1933, to August and Emma (Giese) Grobe on a farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She received her education at Lidgerwood public school.

She married the love of her life, Melvin Kackman, on November 13, 1950, and the Lord blessed this union with six children.

The family made their home in South St. Paul, while Melvin spent thirty years working at Ford Motor Company. After his retirement, they spent many winters in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley and the summers at their lake home on Eden Lake. They moved to Eden Valley in 2011.

Betty was a homemaker. She loved being with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens, baking, canning, playing cards, dancing, embroidering, sewing and having coffee and visiting with friends. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were all beneficiaries of her homemade quilts.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in South St. Paul for many years and presently a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley, Minnesota.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Kackman on December 12, 2012, parents, August and Emma Grobe, two sisters, Ruby Schuett and Noreen Sorenson, brother Vern Grobe, three brothers in law Gordon Kackman, Ervin Schuett, Arnold Sorenson, and four sisters in law, Arlene Grobe, Dorothy Diekow, Dolores Elznic, and Eleanor Olson, granddaughter Sara Burgwald, grandson Peter Conrad, and sons in laws, William Conrad, Jr., and Gary Anderson.

Betty is survived by her children: Jayne Harff (Ron), Deborah Burgwald (Roger), Nancy Lindell, Thomas Kackman (Mary), Barbara Anderson, and Linda Reff (Scott). She is also survived by her brother Norman Grobe (Carol), two sisters in law, Grace Kackman, Sharon Grobe, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.