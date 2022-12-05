Betty A. Beehler, 82, St. Joseph

February 13, 1940 - December 1, 2022

attachment-Betty Beehler loading...

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN for Betty Ann Beehler, age 82, who died suddenly on vacation in Branson, MO. Pastor Sarah Larson will officiate. Interment will be in the Hudson Cemetery, rural Alexandria, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Betty was born on February 13, 1940 in Glenwood, MN, the daughter of Howard L. and Alvera E. (Huffman) Bick. She graduated from Technical High School in 1958 and later in 1994 attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. She worked for over 20 years at Pleasureland RV, retiring in 2020.

She enjoyed reading, time with friends and family, attending plays and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, daughter-in-law, Georgia Beehler, sisters-in-law, Kay and Jo Bick, and brother-in-law Tom Schindler.

Betty is survived by; two sons Gregory and Michael (Jenny) Beehler; grandchildren, Hanna Beehler, Frannie and Carmelo Mendez, Stephan Kurkosky (Mallory), Karlee, Jacob and Ashley Beehler; great grandchildren, Anna and Isaiah Kurkosky, Bella Beehler-Hinnenkamp; brothers and sisters, Robert Bick, Carol Schindler, Larry (Andrea) Bick, Janet (Gary) Roquette, Judith (DuWayne) Meyer, David Bick and Dennis (Paula) Bick; and many nieces and nephews.