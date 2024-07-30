Senator Bernie Sanders Coming to Minnesota

MANKATO (WJON News) -- Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Minnesota this weekend.

Sanders of Vermont will host a Town Hall in Mankato on Friday outlining progressive priorities. The event will be held at Mankato's Ostrander Auditorium inside the Centennial Student Union.

The doors will open to the public at 5:00 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

There is free parking for attendees in the visitor lot directly across South Road from the Centennial Student Union. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

On Saturday Sanders will travel to Minneapolis to rally with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at Thomas Edison High School. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. with the event starting at noon.

Sanders's office says he and Omar will mobilize supporters around the fight for economic justice, tackling the climate crisis, lowering prescription drug costs, and expanding Social Security benefits.

Bernie Sanders's visit to the North Star State comes just one week after former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance held a rally with supporters at St. Cloud State University.

