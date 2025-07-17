June 24, 1933 - July 15, 2025

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at the American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Bernice B. Petrie, 92. Bernice was a resident of Long Prairie, MN. She passed away July 15, 2025, at the Long Prairie Care Center. Rev. Ethan Fearing will preside. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Tuesday, July 22 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

Bernice Petrie was born on June 24, 1933 to Gottlieb and Elsie (Schaeffer) Lang on a farm near Freeman, SD. Throughout her life she devoted herself to her family and her community. She married Blaine “Shorty” Petri on July 7, 1989. She worked alongside her husband in the auto salvage business at Petrie Wrecking Company and in retirement they enjoyed many years of travel together. She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie.

Bernice had a nurturing spirit that was there to aid others in any way she could. She was known for her “green thumb” as she loved gardening and flowers. She also loved crocheting and making quilts. She enjoyed her coffee as long as it was not too strong. Bernice would open her home to many friends and family. They were often welcomed by the mouth-watering aroma of freshly baked bread. With her excellent “made from-scratch” cooking and baking, she made certain that no one left hungry. Decorating Christmas cookies with her children and grandchildren created many fond memories.

Bernice is survived by her husband Blaine Petrie of Long Prairie, MN; her sons David (Marsha) Redman of Burnsville, MN; Steve (Stormy) Redman of Buffalo, MN; Randy (Kathy) Redman of Britt, IA; Kurt Turner (Sharon) of Eden, VT; her step children Steve (Pat) Petrie of Long Prairie, MN; Mark Petrie of Long Prairie, MN; Belinda Petrie (Mark) of Chippewa Falls, WI; Keith Petrie (Michelle) of Long Prairie, MN; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; her brothers Larry (Karen) Lang of Rockwell, IA; Allen (Chris) Lang of Kanawha, IA; special niece, who Bernice referred to as the daughter she never had, Michelle Glenz of Spicer, MN; and many other cherished nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Gottlieb and Elsie (Schaeffer) Lang; sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Russ Halter; brother and sister-in-law John and Ruth (Church) Lang; step son Greg Petrie.