Bernice M. Anderson, 92, Sartell

July 12, 1932 – December 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Bernice M. Anderson, 92, of Sartell will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Bernice passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will be at Brockway Cemetery in Sartell.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Bernice, the oldest of nine children, was born on July 12, 1932 in Albany to the late Alex and Genevieve (Dullinger) Stich. She attended District 98 grade school and graduated from Albany High School. Bernice married Daniel F. Anderson on July 14, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Anthony, together they had 9 children. When she turned 50, she went to college and earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Elective Studies, she majored in psychology and she also obtained her chemical dependency certification. She worked for the St. Cloud Hospital in the chemical dependency department until she was 86 years old and served on the Chemical Dependency Advisory Board at Central MN Health Center. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and Christian Women. Bernice was a true believer in our Lord Jesus Christ. She held her role as a Mass Usher in highest regard. She was also a member of Parents without Partners.

In addition to being passionate about her family, church and work; she had many interests. Bernice enjoyed extensive traveling with many friends and family, visiting 20 countries and all 50 states. She treasured the annual Christmas Day with her grandchildren only. Bernice walked everyday and loved polka music, dancing and gardening. She will be lovingly remembered for her monthly letters and cards to all of her children and grandchildren and for always having a hug when she saw you.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Chuck) Athman of Sartell, Linda Anderson (Rich Gavanda) of Rice, Jeff of Sartell, Mike (Laura Weber) of St. Joseph, Mark of Nisswa, Pete (Jyl) of Holdingford, Karen Anderson of Brainerd, Laurie (Mike) Childs of Brainerd; daughter-in-law, Brenda Anderson of Sartell; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and siblings, Laverne (Tom) Larson, Jerome (Mary Jane) Stich, Ralph (Mary) Stich, Marlene Stusse, Virgil (Deb) Stich, Kathy Kramer; sisters-in law, Marge Stich, Phyllis Poganski; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Dan; son, Jim; daughters-in-law, Mary Anderson and Kim Anderson; brothers, Ervin and LeRoy Stich; brothers-in-law, Bill Kramer and Garry Stusse.

The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the caregivers that Bernice was fortunate enough to have with her at the end of her life. First, to Serenity Place on Seventh in St. Joseph. The angels that work there are too numerous to list individually, every one of them being loving, humble and supportive souls. Second, to CentraCare Hospice, for hiring three nurses, Stephanie, Jolene and Ashley, a trio of saints who are exceptional people that anyone would feel comfortable with. When difficult decisions needed to be made, the support and tenderness that came from them made it so peaceful and easy for our family. Thank you, we love you all, the family of Bernice Anderson.