Bernice H. Hockert, 101, Cold Spring

January 19, 1921 - May 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Bernice H. Hockert age 101, who died Sunday, May 15 at Community Memorial Home, Osakis, MN. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 11:00 – 12:15 p.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Bernice was born on January 19, 1921, in Janesville, MN to Bernard and Mayme (Blume) Goebel. She married Alfred E. Hocket on October 15, 1941 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, orchids, ceramics, cardmaking and tropical fish. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women, and American and Minnesota Orchid Society.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Nancy) Hockert, Robert Hockert, Kathy (Thomas) Oschwald; 9-grandchildren; 9-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; and daughter, Patricia.