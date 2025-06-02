Bernice D. Dittman, 91, Eden Valley

November 29, 1933 - May 26, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Bernice D. Dittman, age 91, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

Bernice was born November 29, 1933 in Eagan to Harry and Lydia (Weierke) Kirchner. She married Loren Dittman on August 14, 1954 at Trinity Lone Oak Church in Eagan. Bernice was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, involved in bible study and Ladies Aid. She belonged to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Eden Valley and volunteered at the Paynesville Hospital. Bernice was a Bank Teller for Farmers & Merchants for 35 years. She liked baking, traveling, spending time outdoors, and riding on the golf cart. She loved spending time with her family.

Bernice is survived by her husband of 70 years, Loren of Eden Valley; children, Alan (Tammy) Dittman of Prescott, WI, Cheryl (David) Turner-Nelson of Maple Grove, Lori (Roger) Linn of Avon; 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lydia; siblings, Willard, Rita, Harry, Stella, Roland, Iona and Margie.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks, Dementia Society and Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank the staff of Arlington Place and Quiet Oaks for their caring dedication to Bernice. Also, Dr. Andrew Mulder from St. Cloud Orthopedics for his professional care.