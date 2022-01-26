Bernice “Bea” M. Weyrauch, 95, St. Cloud

June 7, 1926 - January 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Bernice “Bea” M. Weyrauch, age 95 of St. Cloud who entered eternal life on January 22, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud

Bernice “Bea” M. (Bursch) Weyrauch was born in St. Cloud on June 7, 1926, the fifth of six children of George and Marion (Berry) Bursch. She was a 1944 graduate of Cathedral High School and faithfully attended class reunions through the years. She married Donald Weyrauch in St. Cloud on May 16, 1963. They owned and operated Don’s Corner Inn and after retirement enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Arizona. Most of her life, Bea lived and worked at various locations on St. Germain Str in St. Cloud.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2002, brothers George and Ed Bursch, sisters Margaret Rhodes and Josephine Theisen. She is survived by her youngest sister, Florence Ostergaard along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice lived a long life of service to others both in her work in health care for Dr Thomas Murn, Sr. for over 40 years and in her diligent and loving care for family members throughout her life. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral where she participated in various choirs and delivered Meals on Wheels well into her 80s. She was a member of Daughters of Isabella.

Bea enjoyed following a variety of sports and was a lover of animals. There was always at least one pet in her home and she was known to feed and care for many strays. She faced life’s challenges with grace and strength and will be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, strong faith and service to others.

--In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Matthew 25:23 “Well done my good and faithful servant. Come share your master’s joy.”