Bernett “Bernie” A. Kasper, 86, Becker

December 17, 1932 - March 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Bernett “Bernie” A. Kasper, age 86, who passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Bernie was born on December 17, 1932 to Raymond and Regina (Barthel) Kasper in St. Michael. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. On June 14, 1954 he married Florence Dehmer in St. Michael. Bernie enjoyed farming and also worked many years in the auto mechanic industry. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker, Knights of Columbus Council 4174 and the St. Michael American Legion Post 567. Bernie loved music and dancing. He was hard working, strong, stoic, kind, generous and giving with his time. Family was very important to Bernie. He took pride in all of his grandchildren. In his retirement, he hand crafted many cribs, birdhouses and barns for friends and family. Bernie will always be remembered for being loving, caring and compassionate.

Bernie is survived by his children, Cheryl (Korb) Schwietering of Becker, Randy (Sue) Kasper of Becker, Greg (Linda) Kasper of Becker, Joan (Dave) Schuster of Monticello, Wayne (Heidi Goelz) Kasper of Annandale; fiancé, Susie Pundt of St. Michael; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Diane (Joe) Scherber of Rogers, Darlene Cardinal of Osseo; Betty (Bruce) Dexter of Frederic, WI, Kathy (Ken) Duerr of St. Michael, Joseph (Donna) Kasper of Brooklyn Park and sister-in-law, Margie Kasper of Osseo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence on March 28, 2015; brothers, Norman, Fred, Mervin and sister, Ione Zachman.