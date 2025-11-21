July 29, 1942 - November 19, 2025

Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bernard E. Thole, age 83, who passed away at his home in Clearwater. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be two hours prior at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Bernard was born July 29, 1942 in St. Cloud to Ben and Marie (Walzing) Thole. He lived in the Rice area for most of his life. Bernard married Evelyn Dubbin on October 4, 1964 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. He worked as a farmer and served his country in the United States National Guard for four years. Bernard was an active member of his church, and was an usher for many years. He also served on the Graham Township Board for 38 years, and the Benton County Soil and Water board for 10 years. Bernard enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He is remembered as a hardworking individual who was a great dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his children; Shon (Sonja) Thole of Clearwater, and Carmen (Bob) Ruhland of Arizona; grandson, Matt (Samantha) Vickerman of Monticello; great-granddaughter Ellie; siblings, Linus (Adeline) of Bloomington, Laverne (Larry) Johnson of St. Cloud, and Delores Struffert of Foley.

Bernard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn on August 9, 2021; grandson, Nicholas Chock; and daughter-in-law, Chris Thole.