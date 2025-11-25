July 7, 1941 – November 24, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Bernard Anthony Koopmeiners, age 84, passed away November 24, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 PM on Sunday, November 30, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls, with full military honors at 3:00 PM on Monday.

Bernard “Bernie” Koopmeiners was born on July 7, 1941 in St. Francis, MN. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by family and wrapped in the love he spent a lifetime giving so generously. Bernie was a devoted husband and dad, treasured grandfather, and faithful servant to his community. His wisdom, calm presence, and steady reassurance were gifts he offered freely, always placing his children at the forefront of his mind and deep within his heart.

Growing up on a farm near Albany, MN, Bernard learned the value of hard work as he helped with chores alongside his siblings and mother while his father worked for the county. He graduated in 1958 from Albany High School and married the love of his life, Carol Posch on August 13, 1966 in Holdingford, MN. In 1997, he retired after 33 years at the VA Medical Center where he was a Medical Administrative Assistant. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 961, Catholic Order of Foresters, and a devoted parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

He lived his faith in every small and mighty way. Watching him care for our mother in her final years remains one of the most beautiful acts of love we have ever witnessed. He never wavered. His commitment, patience, and tenderness were a testament to the vows he honored and the faith that guided his every step. He helped countless people throughout his life—quietly, humbly, and without expectation. Whether through service at church or support within the community, he made life better for others simply by showing up with kindness.

He carried that same devotion into his family life. He took immense pride in his children and grandchildren, and found great joy in watching them pursue what they loved. Some of his happiest memories were casino trips with our late mother, where they prayed the rosary on the way there and back—often with intentions for their children and grandchildren. Even in his final days, his humor remained intact, his spirit warm and steady. He loved wholeheartedly, served faithfully, and lived with humility and grace.

Bernie is survived by family who loved him beyond measure and who will carry his legacy forward in the way we live, love, and show up for one another. His survivors include children, Jennifer (Kazimir) Gazdizk of St. Cloud, Jessica Hartvigsen (Martin Thoresen) of Ramsey, Jodi (Tony) Johnson of Minneapolis, and Jeremy Koopmeiners of Inver Grove Heights; his grandchildren, Ariana, Teagan, & Lauren Gazdzik, Caden, Ava, Brady & Jonathan Hartvigsen, and Veronica, Keira, Harper, & Margo Johnson; his sister, Alice Oehrlein and sisters-in law, Lucy Koopmeiners, Marina Koopmeiners, and Lorene Koopmeiners.

He is reunited in heaven with his wife Carol, who passed on December 20, 2024, his parents, Bernard and Veronica (Pohlmann) Koopmeiners, and his brothers and sisters Mel Koopmeiners, Linus Koopmeiners, Lavern Koopmeiners, Bernice (Kluempke) Primus, and Lorraine Hoeschen.