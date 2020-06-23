Bernard E. “Bernie” Kampsen, 61, Lake Henry

October 1, 1958 - June 23, 2020

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Bernard E. “Bernie” Kampsen, age 61, of Lake Henry, who passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Burial will be at the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery in Elrosa.

Bernard was born on October 1, 1958 to Norbert and Lucille (Loch) Kampsen in Elrosa, Minnesota. He graduated from BBE High School in 1976. Bernie worked for various companies in the area including, working as a Milk Truck Driver, Lake Henry Implement, Joe’s Tree Service and Nahan Printing where he eventually retired. He honorably served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany from 1976 until 1979. Bernie was an avid baseball player and fan. He especially enjoyed the Lake Henry Lakers Baseball team, which he managed for a number of seasons. Bernie also played for the Lakers for many years, playing at short stop, first base and occasionally DH on bad days.

Bernie is survived by his sons, Josh (fiancé, Emily Ligl), Adam (Erica), Shane (Brandi) and Jason; nine grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Roger, Erma, Dennis, Alcuin, Marilyn, Sandra, Janet, and Brenda; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; sister, Shirley; brother-in-law, Elmer Von-Wahlde; and nephew, Chris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.