Bernard “Bernie” J. Pogatshnik, 81, St. Cloud

June 1, 1939 - April 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bernard “Bernie” J. Pogatshnik, age 81, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Timothy Gapinski and Reverend Doug Liebsch will concelebrate the mass. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Parish Cemetery in St. Stephen with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the Church on Monday. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Bernie was born on June 1, 1939 in St. Stephen to Joseph and Bertha (Pierskalla) Pogatshnik. He served honorably in the United States Army. Bernie married Maxine Jarnot on October 3, 1964 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. He worked for the Sartell Papermill all of his life, retiring in 2000 as a Quality Assurance Manager. Bernie was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was very involved in his church.

Bernie enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, yardwork, and reading. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. As a man of great faith, he served as an excellent role model to his children and grandchildren of how to live a faith filled life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maxine; children, Susan (John) Kolb of St. Cloud; Craig (Rose) of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Noah Kolb, Sarah (Spencer Larson) Kolb, Gabrielle Kolb, Elizabeth Kolb, Jackson Pogatshnik and Carter Pogatshnik; sister, Betty Pogatshnik; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Eleanor, Delphine and Mary Ellen; brothers, Reuben, Edwin, and Firmin.

A Special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice Home, and all the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for the exceptional care given to Bernie.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.