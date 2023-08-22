Bernard ‘Bernie’ Fitzpatrick, 38, St. Cloud

October 22, 1984 - August 21, 2023

standard-Bernard 'Bernie' Fitzpatrick, age 38 of St. Cloud passed away August 21, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley, Minnesota. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6:00 PM and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bernard Carl Fitzpatrick was born October 22, 1984 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Thomas and Sharon (Wahl) Fitzpatrick. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 2003 and graduated from Rasmussen College with a degree in Message Therapy. He later attended St. Cloud Technical College and graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts; St. Cloud State University where he received his Bachelors Degree and St. John's University where he studied Theology for 3 years. He enjoyed listening to music, going on nature walks and deer hunting. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Marty Council, 3603. The family wishes to thank everyone for their care and concern during this difficult time. No thank you cards will be sent.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Sharon, Foley, sister, Bridget Fitzpatrick-Evans, niece, Rebecca and a nephew, Matthew as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.