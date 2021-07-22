Bernadine Jeanette Bartkowicz, 89, Bowlus

May 19th, 1932 – July 20, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Bernadine J. Bartkowicz, age 89 of Bowlus, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Bernadine died Monday at Serenity Village in Avon. There will be a visitation after 9:00 AM, Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Bernadine was born May 19, 1932 in Elmdale Township to Joseph and Catherine (Opatz) Maciej. She married Donald Bartkowicz on May 15, 1950 in Elmdale. The couple bought a farm near Elmdale and worked on it over 60 years, helping to make it a Century farm. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: she especially enjoyed playing cards with them. Her family enjoyed her carrot cake, Jello and her dumplings. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and even ice fishing. No matter how she felt, if you asked how she was doing, she would smile and say “chugging along.” She was a member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, the St. Edward’s Rosary Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella.

Bernadine is survived by her children; Diane (Larry) Berens, Blaine; Jim (Lora) Bartkowicz, Bowlus; Dave (Nancy) Bartkowicz, Circle Pines; Leonice (Mike) Urbanski, Holdingford; Rodney (Lynn) Bartkowicz, Holdingford; Mary Lou (Robert) Gerads, Bowlus and Kevin (Lisa) Bartkowicz, Mound. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, also siblings, Florence (Ray) Kurowski, Elmdale and Clarence Maciej, Elmdale; and daughter-in-law, Jane (Rudy) Tretter, Burtrum.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, her son, Kenny; her sister, Lorraine Jarnot and son-in-law, Jeff Rogers.