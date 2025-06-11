FOLEY (WJON News) -- A large proposed solar project in Benton County would have a big economic impact, according to a recent study.

St. Cloud State University's findings indicate that the proposed Benton Solar Project in Benton County will benefit the county as well as the whole St. Cloud metro area.

Benton Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, is currently developing a 100-megawatt solar and 100-megawatt battery energy storage facility in Minden Township.

It is about a $300 million investment.

Construction is expected to begin in April of 2026, if it gets the approval of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. It could be operational as soon as the end of the year in 2027.

Read More: Business Leaders Learn More on the Benton Solar Project |

The SCSU Economic Impact study says 579 jobs would be supported across construction, supply chains, and household spending. Nearly $140 million in labor income and almost $188 million would be added to the area economy.

Once it is up and running, the project would support eight new jobs with a $6.4 million contribution to the economy, including about $710,000 in annual salaries.

Get our free mobile app

King Banaian was the lead investigator on the study and is the director of the Center for Policy Research and Community Engagement.

He says,

"These results show that the Benton Solar project is more than a reliable energy investment, it's a catalyst for jobs and wages that will significantly strengthen Central Minnesota's economy."

READ RELATED ARTICLES