One Driver Hurt in Benton County Crash

FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 95 in St. George Township south of Foley.

Both vehicles were traveling east on he highway when they collided in a rear-end crash.

Thirty-five-year-old Stacey Nelson of Taylors Falls was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Leighton Hackett of Sauk Rapids was not hurt.

