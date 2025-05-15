One Driver Hurt in Benton County Crash
FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 95 in St. George Township south of Foley.
Both vehicles were traveling east on he highway when they collided in a rear-end crash.
Thirty-five-year-old Stacey Nelson of Taylors Falls was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty-one-year-old Leighton Hackett of Sauk Rapids was not hurt.
