One Driver Hurt in Benton County Crash

One Driver Hurt in Benton County Crash

WJON

FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 95 in St. George Township south of Foley.

Both vehicles were traveling east on he highway when they collided in a rear-end crash.

Thirty-five-year-old Stacey Nelson of Taylors Falls was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Twenty-one-year-old Leighton Hackett of Sauk Rapids was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON