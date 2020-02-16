Bennies Fall to No. 19 Tommies

The College of St. Benedict basketball team dropped their final home game of the season to the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.

CSB took the lead early, but UST pushed out to 16-11 by the end of the first quarter. The Tommies continued to build on that lead and wound up beating the Bennies 70-40.

The Bennies shot just over 25 percent from the field. Maddie Schmitz led the team with 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Sidney Schiffler added 9 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

The Bennies fall to 11-12 and 7-11 MIAC. They will travel to St. Paul on Wednesday to take on St. Kate's. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.